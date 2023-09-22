BC gamblers have their eye on another historic jackpot.

Tomorrow’s (Saturday), Lotto 6/49 draw is the largest jackpot in the game’s history as the Gold Ball is worth 66-million dollars. The five-million-dollar classic jackpot is also up for grabs.

According to the BC Lottery Corporation, with only two balls left in the draw, there is a 1 in 2 chance the Gold Ball will be drawn Saturday evening.

If the Gold Ball jackpot is not won, it will roll to the maximum amount of 68 million for Wednesday’s draw.

So far this year, BC Lottery players redeemed more than 82 million dollars in winnings from Lotto 6/49.