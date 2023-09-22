Subscribe to Local News

In Photos/Video: South African Firefighters hold celebration as they depart PG Fire Centre

By Brendan Pawliw
South African firefighters along with members of the BC Wildfire Service pose for a group photo. Photo supplied by Brendan Pawliw MyPGNow.com staff

South African firefighters showcased their cultural heritage ahead of the country’s Heritage Day on Sunday (September 24th).

A fire camp tour and celebration was hosted by the Prince George Fire Centre along the Old Cariboo Highway last night (Thursday).

It’s been a busy summer for the 215 South Africans who have battled wildfires in Alberta, the Bear Creek Wildfire in Kelowna (Kamloops Fire Centre) as well as the cluster of blazes in the VanJam Fire Zone, located in the Prince George Fire Centre.

A full wrap up on their time in Canada and in the PG Fire Centre will be published on Monday.

Here are some photos and videos from the event:

A member of the South African firefighters shakes the hand and presents a gift to one of the Ameircan-based Incident Commanders. Photo supplied by Brendan Pawliw. MyPGNow.com staff
South African firefighters performing one of their many cultural dancers during a send celebration on Old Cariboo Highway. Photo supplied by Brendan Pawliw, MyPGNow.com staff
Photo supplied by Brendan Pawliw, MyPGNow.com staff
Photo supplied by Brendan Pawliw, MyPGNow.com staff
Photo supplied by Brendan Pawliw, MyPGNow.com staff
Photo supplied by Brendan Pawliw, MyPGNow.com staff
Photo supplied by MyPGNow.com staff
Photo supplied by Brendan Pawliw, MyPGNow.com staff
Photo supplied by Brendan Pawliw, MyPGNow.com staff
Photo supplied by Brendan Pawliw, MyPGNow.com staff

 

Photo supplied by Brendan Pawliw, MyPGNow.com staff
South African firefighters proudly holding up their flag during a send off celebration. Photo supplied by Brendan Pawliw, MyPGNow.com staff
