Hospitality workers at the Horizon North Parsnip Lodge near Prince George have issued a 72-strike notice.

According to UNITE HERE Local 40, the 150 employees voted 95% in favour of strike action back on September 9th.

Workers are asking Horizon North to provide three months of severance pay per year of service.

The Parsnip Lodge houses up to 1,200 Coastal Gas Link pipeline workers and is expected to close permanently this year.

With alternate mass accommodations not available in the region, a labour disruption at the property would impact the pipeline project.