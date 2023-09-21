One person, who was an occupant at the location, has died following a structure fire in the Hart.

According to a City of Prince George news release, 16 firefighters from three halls went to 4083 Nordic Drive just before 2:30 this morning (Thursday).

Once on scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

Crew members were still on the scene late this morning checking for hotspots.

Damage is estimated at $140,000.

The cause of the blaze is unknown and there were no injuries to fire personnel.

The file remains under investigation.