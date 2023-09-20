As of noon today (Wednesday), Category 1 campfires are prohibited across the VanJam, Mackenzie, Fort Nelson, Fort St. John, and Dawson Creek fire zones in the Prince George Fire Centre.

It covers the Peace River, Stuart, Mackenzie, and Fort Nelson Forest Districts and will remain in effect until 12:00 (noon) on Sunday, October 15th, or until it is rescinded.

In addition to prohibiting the use of open fire of any size, the following activities are prohibited:

Fireworks

Sky lanterns

Burn barrels or burn cages of any size or description

Binary exploding targets

Air curtain burners

Chimineas

Tiki and similar kinds of torches

Outdoor stoves or other portable campfire apparatus without a CSA or ULC rating

This ban does not include the use of outdoor stoves.