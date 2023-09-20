As of noon today (Wednesday), Category 1 campfires are prohibited across the VanJam, Mackenzie, Fort Nelson, Fort St. John, and Dawson Creek fire zones in the Prince George Fire Centre.
It covers the Peace River, Stuart, Mackenzie, and Fort Nelson Forest Districts and will remain in effect until 12:00 (noon) on Sunday, October 15th, or until it is rescinded.
In addition to prohibiting the use of open fire of any size, the following activities are prohibited:
- Fireworks
- Sky lanterns
- Burn barrels or burn cages of any size or description
- Binary exploding targets
- Air curtain burners
- Chimineas
- Tiki and similar kinds of torches
- Outdoor stoves or other portable campfire apparatus without a CSA or ULC rating
This ban does not include the use of outdoor stoves.