Fortis BC customers in the north will be saving seven dollars on their monthly bill in the near future.

For those living in the Fort Nelson area, payments will be decreased by $10 a month.

The crown corporation received approval from the BC Utilities Commission to slash the gas rate cost starting October 1st.

“We understand that energy costs are an important consideration in household budgets and so we strive to deliver gas safely and reliably at the lowest reasonable cost,” said Joe Mazza, vice-president, energy supply and resource development at FortisBC. “This decrease will provide customers with some relief on the cost of gas as we head into the colder fall and winter season.”

The cost of gas rate will be reviewed again by the commission in December.