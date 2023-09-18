Just over one-quarter of all active wildfires in BC remain in the Prince George Fire Centre.

There are 408 blazes burning province-wide with 127 of them located in our region.

Fire Information Officer, Amy Peltonen told Vista Radio between Friday and Sunday, our area saw seven new starts – all of them were on a very small scale.

“Of all these fires, they were all but one hectare or smaller. Currently, one is being held, one is under control, two are out of control, however, both of them are less than .01 hectares at this time and are not a concern and three have been called out.”

Peltonen noted even with the cooler weather fire activity hasn’t found a way to subside just yet.

“We are continuing to see drought-like conditions and paired with the winds we have been seeing the past few days, we are actually seeing an increase in fire behaviour and growth that is usually not typical for this time of year.”

She mentioned while we did receive some rain over the weekend, it wasn’t substantial enough to put a dent into things.

“The amounts received were not significant enough to really impact fire behavior. However, looking ahead, we do have an upper trough that is moving from the northwest to the southeast and across the western zones bringing some cooler temperatures and scattering showers to the VanJam area.”

“East of the Rockies they are going to see warm and dry conditions with lighter winds.”

There are 11 fires of note in BC – five of which are in the Prince George Fire Centre.

This includes the Big Creek wildfire burning at under 167-thousand hectares as well as the North Lucas Lake, Great Beaver Lake, Tatuk Lake, and Whitefish Lake blazes.

Since April 1st, 654 wildfires have ignited within the Prince George Fire Centre, burning over 1.91 million hectares.