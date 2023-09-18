A Vanderhoof-born UNBC student has been awarded a $1,500 scholarship from the Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC.

Siobhan Striegler Klassen has worked for the Nechako White Sturgeon Conservation Centre for three summers.

“I loved learning about water and how it shapes landscapes, the patterns and scars it leaves on the earth, and how essential healthy waterways are for not only their occupants, but for the other wildlife and humans that rely on them,” Striegler Klassen said.

“I plan to specialize in water and aquatic science and to gain as much experience as I can throughout my post-secondary studies to follow a career path that keeps me outside and benefits the environment.”

Striegler Klassen is in her second year at UNBC’s Prince George Campus, majoring in Physical Geography with a minor in Environmental science.

Three students were awarded the $1,500 scholarship.