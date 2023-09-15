11 law enforcement and emergency services personnel began their 850 km journey today (Friday) across Northern BC.

They are cycling from Prince George to Prince Rupert over the next week (until September 21st) in the 22nd Cops for Cancer Tour de North in support of the Canadian Cancer Society.

According to a news release, riders will engage area residents with tour stops at schools, local businesses and community events on their bike ride across the region to raise funds for life-saving childhood cancer research and a national support system for children affected by cancer and their families.

Funds raised through Tour de North will support life-saving cancer research and national support services such as Camp Goodtimes, an essential program that gives families of children diagnosed with cancer opportunities to enjoy a summer camp experience in a stress-free and medically supervised environment.

Tour de North has raised $2.8 million since 2003.

Across Canada, hundreds of law enforcement and emergency services personnel have raised over $50 million through Cops for Cancer events.

“The whole world just falls out from underneath you when they say that your son has cancer,” said John Togyi, a Cops for Cancer volunteer medic and Camp Goodtimes regular with his son Avery. “Camp Goodtimes gives families a break. You have this instant connection with people who have similar experiences. It lets you relax a bit and not have to put up barriers.”

“I’m riding for my daughter, Melody, and for all children and their families who need hope and help in dark times” stated Leighton Johnston, a member of the Correctional Service of Canada in Prince George riding for the Tour de North this season.

More info on Cops for Cancer can be found here.