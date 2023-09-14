UNBC’s Vice-President Academic and Provost is taking an additional role on a national scale.

Dr. Wendy Rodgers will serve as the Chair of the Council of Canadian Academies expert panel examining the best practices for equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) in the research ecosystem.

“Persistent inequity in academia not only hinders individuals but can also stifle innovation and progress on important research priorities,” said Dr. Rodgers. “Diverse perspectives and contributions have the potential to enhance research systems and academia and I look forward to working with my colleagues to explore this issue in depth.”

The panel, which includes a multidisciplinary group with expertise in EDI research practice, law, and post-secondary administration, will answer the question: “What is the state of knowledge regarding measures that organizations in Canada and around the world are implementing to achieve equity, diversity, and inclusion in the post-secondary research system.”

The Expert Panel on Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Practices in the Post-secondary Research System: