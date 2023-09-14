UNBC’s Vice-President Academic and Provost is taking an additional role on a national scale.
Dr. Wendy Rodgers will serve as the Chair of the Council of Canadian Academies expert panel examining the best practices for equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) in the research ecosystem.
“Persistent inequity in academia not only hinders individuals but can also stifle innovation and progress on important research priorities,” said Dr. Rodgers. “Diverse perspectives and contributions have the potential to enhance research systems and academia and I look forward to working with my colleagues to explore this issue in depth.”
The panel, which includes a multidisciplinary group with expertise in EDI research practice, law, and post-secondary administration, will answer the question: “What is the state of knowledge regarding measures that organizations in Canada and around the world are implementing to achieve equity, diversity, and inclusion in the post-secondary research system.”
The Expert Panel on Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Practices in the Post-secondary Research System:
- Wendy Rodgers (Chair), PhD, Vice-President Academic and Provost, University of Northern British Columbia
- Helen Brown, PhD, RN, Associate Professor, School of Nursing, University of British Columbia
- Angela Campbell, LLM, Professor and Associate Provost (Equity and Academic Policies), McGill University
- Michael Czubryt, PhD, Professor, Department of Physiology and Pathophysiology, Max Rady Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Manitoba; Executive Director of Research, St. Boniface Hospital
- Juliet Daniel, PhD, Professor, Department of Biology and Associate Dean Research and External Relations, Faculty of Science, McMaster University
- Annemieke Farenhorst, PhD, Associate Vice-President Research, University of Manitoba, and Professor, Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences, University of Manitoba
- Richard Isnor, PhD, Associate Vice President, Research and Graduate Studies, St. Francis Xavier University
- Catherine Mavriplis, PhD, FCAE, Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Ottawa
- Sushmita Pamidi, MD, Associate Professor, Department of Medicine, Division of Respiratory Medicine, McGill University, Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre
- Miwa Aoki Takeuchi, PhD, Associate Professor, Werklund School of Education, University of Calgary
- Merlinda Weinberg, PhD, Adjunct Professor, School of Social Work, Dalhousie University