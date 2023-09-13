200 South African firefighters are making their way to the VanJam Fire Zone to tackle the cluster of blazes in that area.

This will be their first deployment to the area after spending some time in the southeast.

Fire Information Officer, Pedro Roldan-Delgado told Vista Radio the Prince George Fire Centre makes up for half of the wildfires of note in the province, the vast majority of them are in the VanJam area.

“There are five in total with four being in the VanJam zone. In that zone, there are roughly 450 firefighters assigned to it. So, we are anticipating growth but we are getting quite a bit of resources.”

- Advertisement -

With that being said, cooling down in temperatures doesn’t seem to be in the cards as the first half of September has been above-seasonal.

“It’s hard to say because with the seasonal temperatures being a little bit higher than average it doesn’t seem at least for the weekend we will see a downtrend.”

He added that 60 to 70 km/hr winds are anticipated by the end of this week including the Peace Region.

It is anticipated the northeast sections of the Tatuk Lake and Great Beaver Lake wildfires will flare up during this time.

Both blazes are roughly 35-thousand hectares in size and have Evacuation Orders in place.

In addition, the Big Creek Wildfire is 166,856.9 hectares in size, the largest fire of note within the Prince George Fire Centre.

Elsewhere, the North Lucas Lake blaze has now grown to 21,100 hectares after it was just over 18-thousand at the start of the week.

Lastly, the Whitefish Lake wildfire is a shade under 6-thousand hectares in size.

Since April 1st, 642 fires have burned in the PG Fire Centre burning over 1.85 million hectares in the process. The next closest is the Kamloops Fire Centre, which has 381 blazes to date burning just shy of 193,000 hectares.

Province-wide, 394 wildfires are burning with 125 of them in the PGFC.