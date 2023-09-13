Seventeen new recovery beds are coming to Northern BC to assist those battling addiction.

According to the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions, the beds will be operated by non-profits and distributed across the region.

“The toxic drug crisis has had a significant impact across the North. The need for enhanced and expanded access to support in our communities is very real and these new beds will help to ensure that we have those supports in place for people who need them. I am proud of the work that has gone into bringing these supportive recovery beds to our communities,” – Ciro Panessa, president and chief executive officer, Northern Health.

They will be placed in the following communities:

- Advertisement -

Dawson Creek – six beds

Terrace – three beds

Prince Rupert/Quesnel – two beds each

Kitimat and Haida Gwaii – one bed each

Fifteen of the seventeen beds are in place with the remaining two planned in Fort St. John.

“The needs of substance users accessing care are unique and personal, and in the midst of a devastating and deadly toxic drug crisis, ensuring that many pathways to well-being are supported and accessible is important. Substance users often meet barriers to accessing health care, and increasing services that are local provides options for a population facing great risk and harm,” – Hawkfeather Peterson, regional peer co-ordinator, Northern Health.