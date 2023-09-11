Over 95% of hospitality workers at the Parsnip Lodge near Prince George have voted in favour of strike action.

According to UNITE HERE Local 40, this includes 150 workers who perform various jobs ranging from room attendants, kitchen staff, janitors and front desk agents.

The Parsnip Lodge, which is set to close permanently this year houses up 12-hundred Coastal Gas Link pipeline workers.

The Union states a strike at the property would impact the project as alternate mass accommodation for workers in the region is not available.

- Advertisement -

Hospitality workers are asking the employer to provide three months of severance pay per year of service at the worksite.

“Camp hospitality workers across British Columbia deserve to be valued for their services. These workers provide a home away from home for thousands of workers in remote areas, and they are critical to the success of major construction projects in our province. Our members at Parsnip Lodge have spent years taking care of guests working on the Coastal GasLink pipeline. The workers want to be compensated with fair severance pay as the project nears completion. We are hopeful we can resolve this issue with the employer in bargaining and avoid a strike action at the site,” said Zailda Chan, UNITE HERE Local 40 President.

UNITE HERE Local 40 also represents camp hospitality workers at Cedar Valley Lodge and Crossroads Lodge in Kitimat.