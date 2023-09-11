Fire activity across the Prince George Fire Centre is expected to increase for most of this week.

Currently, there are five blazes of note in our region including North Lucas Lake, Whitefish Lake, Tatuk Lake, Big Creek, and Great Beaver Lake.

Across BC, 408 wildfires are burning with 126 of them in the Prince George Fire Centre.

Fire Information Officer, Pedro Roldan-Delgado told Vista Radio wind activity will pose a bit of a challenge.

- Advertisement -

“Through Wednesday, we are expecting unsettled and variable winds particularly east of the Rockies with our seasonal temperatures, we are seeing close to seasonal normals.”

He added our area had four new stars over the weekend – two of which are extinguished, one is being held while the other is out of control.

Delgado added resources will continue to be prioritized in areas that are most at risk as well as the Fort Nelson zone, where the Donnie Creek wildfire is located.

He mentioned while the days are getting shorter it hasn’t got much cooler, which has aided activity in our area.

“With the recent satellite imagery, has shown heat up to the pre-dawn hours indicating that fire activity is going on overnight. The fire activity remains high despite the shorter days but hopefully with the seasons becoming colder that will change – but for now, that has not been changing.”

The Great Beaver Lake wildfire is burning at over 14,702 hectares in size.

The Regional District of Fraser-Fort George has expanded an evacuation order and added another evacuation alert.

The blaze is located halfway between Bear Lake and Fort Saint James.

The biggest fire of note is the Big Creek blaze, which is roughly 167-thousand hectares.

Three initial attack crews along with two unit crews and 20 military personnel are on the scene battling the blaze.

In addition, the North Lucas Lake wildfire is 10,385 hectares in size. There are 18 wildfire crews on site with 16 helicopters, 26 pieces of heavy equipment an Incident Management team and structure personnel attending.

Tatuk Lake has 44 wildfire personnel on site as it continues to burn at 25,059 hectares in size.

Whitefish Lake is the smallest fire of note in the PG Fire Centre at just under 6,000 hectares.

Evacuation Orders remain in place for the Big Creek and Tatuk Lake blazes by the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako.

Since April 1st, 1.765 million hectares have burned within the Prince George Fire Centre – equating to about five per cent of the total area being stricken with wildfires.