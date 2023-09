The Regional Districts of Bulkley-Nechako and Fraser-Fort George have issued an evacuation order in the area of the Ocock Lake Wildfire near Noonlang Lake.

The order is an expansion and upgrade of the alert issued on September 5th.

As of 10:28 this morning (Monday), The Ocock Lake Wildfire, approximately 85 kilometres north of Vanderhoof, is mapped at 1,016.83 hectares.