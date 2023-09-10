There was a fatal accident on Highway 97 south of Williams Lake Friday night just before 6:00.
According to the RCMP, there was a collision between a motorcycle and an SUV at the intersection of Highway 97 and Horsefly/Likely Road.
A 60-year-old man, the driver of the motorcycle, died at the scene.
The driver of the SUV suffered only minor injuries.
- Advertisement -
The cause of the accident remains under investigation, but drugs or alcohol are not suspected.
The Highway was closed for about six hours before it re-opened.
With files from George Henderson mycariboonow.com