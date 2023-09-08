Listen Live

PG’s unemployment rate improves to 8.6% in August

By Brendan Pawliw
Jobs (Photo supplied by Pixabay)

Over 51,000 people found themselves employed during August in Prince George.

That’s a small increase compared to July where the mark was 49,500.

According to the Labour Division Survey from Stats Canada, PG’s unemployment rate came in at 8.6%, a small drop from the month prior when it was 8.8.

Provincially, BC enjoyed some success, dropping to 5.2% – the second lowest among the provinces, after it was 5.4 in July.

Analyst, Vince Ferrao spoke with Vista Radio.

“It went up by about 12,000. The unemployment rate (in BC) was 5.2%, which is a little bit of a decline but not a significant one compared to July.”

Canada’s jobless mark stayed at 5.5% for the second month in a row, after adding 40-thousand jobs in August.

Here is a breakdown of all the provinces:

Quebec 4.3%
BC 5.2%
Saskatchewan 5.4%
Manitoba/Alberta 5.7%
Ontario 5.9%
Nova Scotia 7.0%
Prince Edward Island 7.6%
New Brunswick 7.7%
Newfoundland and Labrador 8.9%

