BC will not have to follow Ontario’s lead when it comes to banning the use of athletes in advertising for online gambling.

Last month, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission in Ontario said the move would come into effect in February 2024.

In addition, the use of overall celebrities such as role models, social media influencers, and any symbols that might appeal to minors will be restricted for our eastern neighbours.

In BC, a policy is already in place where the provincial lottery corporation cannot use celebrity or entertainer endorsers whose primary appeal is to minors.

Matt Lee with the BCLC told Vista Radio legislation like this better protects the health of their players.

“We certainly know that sports bettors can be that more at-risk demographic of gamblers. That is something we definitely bare eyes to and that is a main focus of our player health from our organization.”

“Our priority is to continue making sure our own advertising and marketing is done in a way that supports the health of our players. We have our own player health standards for marketing and we do player health assessments on all of our products before they go out the door.”

“I think the interesting thing to note is that these are standards we have had in place in BC for quite some time. BCLC meets advertising standards that are actually set out by the province and includes a mandate that we don’t use and can’t use celebrity or entertainer endorsers whose appeal is to minors.”

PlayNow.com is the only legal online gambling website in the province.

Since becoming legal in Canada two years ago, single-event sports betting has been the wager of choice for provincial residents.

“Single-event sports betting accounts for more than half of all the sports bets that are placed on PlayNow.com and we see that it has removed the barrier to parlay betting, which has made it easier for that light and casual demographic to place their sports bets.”