The Prince George RCMP is investigating an arson that occurred on the Mackenzie Lookout Forest Service Road over the weekend.

Employees were last at the site on Friday afternoon; and when they returned on Tuesday morning, they found three of their machines burned beyond repair.

The estimated cost of the damaged equipment is approximately $1,000,000.

“The area where the machines were stored is fairly remote and not visible from the Forest Service Road. We are looking to speak with anyone that was in this area over the weekend who may have noticed some unusual activity or anything suspicious that could assist in this investigation,” stated Cpl. Jennifer Cooper.

If anyone has information relating to this incident they can speak with a police officer by contacting the Prince George RCMP non-emergency line at 250-561-3300.

The investigation is ongoing.