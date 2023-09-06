A work trip to Houston for a pair of Edmonton residents resulted in taking home a cool million.

Tracy and Wesley Shemonichek returned to the Alberta capital as newly minted millionaires after winning a $1-million prize from the Lotto 6/49 draw on August 26th.

Wesley, purchased their ticket at the Houston Esso on Highway 16 while in town for work, and was with a colleague the following morning after the draw when he decided to stop in at a 7-Eleven to check the ticket.

“I scanned it with the retailer and initially thought it was $100,000 so I told my co-worker and then he looked at it and shouted, ‘No, you just won a million dollars,’” recalled Wesley.

Wesley immediately texted a photo of the ticket to Tracy, who had just returned home.

“I was at a corn stand at the time and I just stared at the photo,” recalled Tracy.

“Once it sunk in what I was looking at I started jumping for joy,” said Tracy. “I can’t even explain how I felt in that moment. It’s just fuzzy on the brain.”

The Shemonicheks, as they recently purchased a piece of land and look forward to putting their prize towards the build of their new home.

In addition, the couple also plans to travel to Tennessee for a vacation.

“We can build a home with a big garden and chickens and make memories with our grandchildren,” said Tracy.

So far this year, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $76 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.