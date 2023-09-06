An evacuation alert has been put in place around a wildland interface fire south of Nooning Lake by the regional districts of Fraser-Fort George and Bulkley Nechako.

Nooning Lake is about 50km northeast of Fort St. James, and 30km west of Carp Lake.

Residents living in the alert should be prepared to leave their homes at a moment’s notice. They are recommended to:

 gather important papers and move valuables to an alternate location

 make arrangements for pets to be moved to a safe location

 make arrangements for livestock and identify a safe alternative location if an evacuation order is issued

 prepare a 72-hour personal emergency kit for you and your family, including medications

The alert’s boundaries can be seen in the above map.