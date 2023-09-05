It was far from a record-breaking August in Prince George in regards to the weather.

The mean temperature for the month was 16.1 degrees, while the normal high is 15. For precipitation, the northern capital saw 21.5 millimetres of rain, well below the normal mark of 51.5.

Environment Canada Meteorologist, Bobby Sekohn told Vista Radio the final tallies for the month were a little surprising.

“It doesn’t rank all that high. Neither one of precipitation or temperature are going to crack the top 10 of the August rankings in Prince George so it was interesting in that sense, that there was enough precipitation to get it out of the top 10.”

Sekohn added an above-normal fall is anticipated for Prince George, especially this month, but that doesn’t hot and sweltering daily temperatures.

“Particularly September will see above normal temperatures but with that being said it is not that we are categorizing it as an extremely hot September as it is hard to characterize how much above normal it will be.”

This week’s forecast is scheduled to see temperatures in the high teens to low 20’s with a mix of rain and sunshine over the next several days.