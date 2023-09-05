The Prince George Fire Centre continues to be the most active in the province with 134 blazes burning at the moment, five of which are of note.

The Big Creek wildfire, just south of Hanceville, is the largest blaze of note fire crews are contending at over 69-thousand hectares in size.

Currently, there are three initial attacks and two unit crews responding to the wildfire as well as 20 military personnel.

Nine helicopters, ten pieces of heavy equipment and three structure protection units are also on scene.

As for what occurred during the Labour Day long weekend, Fire Information Officer, Pedro Roland-Delgado told Vista Radio our area did see some new activity.

“Over the long weekend, we did see 22 new starts and that is through Monday to Friday and approximately one-third of them are human-caused.”

The Donnie Creek wildfire, southeast of Fort Nelson and north of Fort St. John, is 583-thousand hectares in size and is no longer a wildfire of note.

In addition, the Greer Creek (roughly 4,700 hectares) blaze, 40 minutes south of Vanderhoof is no longer a fire of note and has been downgraded as Out of Control.

The Whitefish Lake wildfire is considered a wildfire of note and is 57 hundred hectares in size – as a result, 17 helicopters have been assigned to the VanJam fire zone.

Tatuk Lake, which is mapped at 19,262 hectares in size has similar resources deployed. An Evacuation Order for the area south of Bobtail Connector Forest Service Road was issued on August 21st.

Furthermore, the North Lucas Lake wildfire is slightly under 99 hundred hectares in size and is a wildfire of note.

Lastly, the Great Beaver Lake blaze located in the VanJam Fire Centre is 10,800 hectares in size with an Evacuation Order in place.

The order area is in the vicinity of Bugle Lake, Tureen Lake, and Mole Lake.

This is the second time the same area has been put on an evacuation order this season.

An evacuation order was previously issued on July 12th but was later downgraded to an alert on July 25th.