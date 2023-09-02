Frequent flyers between Prince George and Vanderhoof will have a new option for a meal starting Tuesday.

The HWY 16 Eatery, located near the Bednesti Lake Resort, is getting ready to open its doors to customers.

“We are super excited,” Eric Jantzen, the owner and manager of the Eatery said. “There is an absolute hysteria almost in the reaction we have had from the public in the last couple of weeks.”

Jantzen said he and his family moved to northern BC a couple years ago from Vancouver island and regularly drove past the location, which was closed.

“We went ‘why isn’t that pace open?'”

As fate would have it, Jantzen crossed paths with the previous owner and asked if he would like to sell.

“The restaurant was well equipped when we went into the agreement with the owner,” he said. “It has taken us about a month and a half, maybe two months to get all the things we needed.”

“Our grand opening will be September 5th,” Jantzen said excitedly, from 7:00am until 8:00pm. “We would love everyone to come out and have a visit.”