Students will be returning to all of CNC’s campuses next week, and the annual orientation will be ready waiting for them.

“We’re thrilled to welcome students to campus for the fall semester. It’s my favourite time of year,” said CNC president and CEO Dennis Johnson. “It’s always exciting to see new faces ready to start their academic journeys and to think of the opportunities that lie ahead. The best piece of advice I could offer students is to ask for help when they need it. Everyone at CNC wants to see students succeed.”

There are no classes scheduled on Tuesday (September 5) before 5:00 (aside from those that have been going since the summer), the college is instead encouraging students to come out to orientation to familiarize themselves with campus and meet their classmates.

Information on student services and supports will also be available.

- Advertisement -

“Being a student is more than going to classes and completing assignments. We want to make sure every student has the support they need to succeed,” said Shelley Carter-Rose, vice president of student affairs. “Orientation week is one of the best ways for students to learn about services that will help them achieve their goals.”

Students can also complete an online orientation and be entered into a draw for a $500 tuition credit.

For more information on orientation, click here.