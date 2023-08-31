Prince George paramedics have been run off their feet this summer tackling the illicit drug crisis.

According to data from BC Emergency Health Services, local medics responded to 284 overdose or poisoning calls in June and July combined.

Earlier this week, the BC Coroners Service issued its July report on unregulated drug deaths in the province.

So far in 2023, Northern Health has seen 107 illicit drug deaths – 42% of those have taken place in Prince George.

Last month, our health authority tallied 13 fatalities, with six of those in the northern capital.

Fentanyl has been detected in nearly 74% of all drug deaths in our health region this year.

Today (Thursday) is International Overdose Awareness Day and an event is being held at City Hall to mark the occasion.

Positive Living North and Moms Stop the Harm will take part in a Candlelight Vigil tonight from 7:30 to 9pm.

Earlier in the day, Naloxone training, harm reduction education, HIV/HCV and STBBIs testing, as well as presenters, displays, and ribbon making will be taking place from 1:00 to 5:00pm.

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Jennifer Whiteside issued the following statement:

“As we reflect on this day, our thoughts are with the families and communities that have been devastated by the toxic drug crisis in British Columbia, Canada, and around the world.

“The toxic drug crisis touches every corner of our province, affecting people from all walks of life. In the first five months of this year alone, over 1,000 people in B.C. were lost to poisoned drugs.

“We remember those we have lost, and we acknowledge the ongoing challenges faced by people who use substances and encounter mental-health difficulties. These individuals are all unique human beings who had stories, dreams and hopes, and who were loved by their communities.

“Deaths from the toxic-drug crisis can be prevented. However, stigma and fear of judgment too often force individuals into the shadows, using drugs alone and avoiding life-saving resources. All too often, using alone can be a death sentence. To overcome this, we must all work together to support those seeking help so no one suffers alone. We must remember that every person is deserving of compassion and care, and every life has value.

“Our government is working hard to stop the stigma that prevents people from reaching out for help. We are working to build an integrated system of care and treatment, based on the understanding that addiction is a health issue, not a criminal one.

“As families across B.C. head back to school next week, mental health and substance-use education, prevention and service expansion for children and youth remains a priority for our government. Young people today are dealing with many challenges, including the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate-related emergencies, and the toxic-drug crisis. The need for early intervention is paramount. When a young person seeks help for mental-health or addiction issues, a timely and effective response can make a world of difference.

“In response to this urgent need, we’re expanding youth outreach programs, Integrated Child and Youth Teams, and Foundry youth centres across B.C. The 35 Foundry centres open or on the way are safe, judgment-free spaces that offer vital mental-health and addiction help for young people. Last year, Foundry centres and Foundry Virtual BC together helped more than 16,000 young people, with an average of more than 3,400 individuals supported each month.

“We know there is still more to do. We will remain unwavering in our efforts until the day when no more families, friends or communities suffer the heartbreak of losing a loved one to this tragic crisis.”