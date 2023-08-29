“She’s such an incredible person.”

That’s from Afton Frost who is a long-time family friend of Victoria Mcgivern, who was just transferred out of ICU and into the burn unit at a Vancouver hospital.

Frost, who is a former PG resident now living on Vancouver Island went into action when she first heard the news Victoria was one of three people injured in last week’s explosion.

In an interview with MyPGNow.com, Frost says the support shown from the community has been outstanding, raising over 86 grand through a GoFundMe page.

“It’s been a really rough couple of days. Obviously, nobody ever expects something like that is going to happen to someone that they know but it’s been super incredible knowing that there were all of these other people on the sidelines and behind the scenes holding everything up through all of it. It’s been incredible.”

Frost noted it was very important to be at Victoria’s bedside during that intense time.

“I knew her parents were going to be there and they were like another set of parents to me growing up – we have always kind of been there for each other and I needed to be there for them as much as I needed to be there for her. She would have done the same thing for me without hesitation.”

“I was actually in the ICU with her and her mom when they came and told us that it is going to be happening. At that moment, I bawled, we cried and it was nice to know that we had come down from that level of high intensity and that she could move on to pain and symptom management.”

Frost added with everything that has transpired over the past week, Victoria showed signs of her usual self not too long after the first couple of days in intensive care.

“She is in very good spirits. As soon as she was extubated she was trying to be her old self and attempt to talk and all of her mannerisms are back. She’s our girl – she was our girl who always was.”

“She is one of those people who makes connections everywhere she goes and touches everyone that she meets in the most incredible ways and is such an incredible person.”

Frost mentioned Victoria and family are now waiting for a bed to become available in Prince George so she can return home.