School District 57 board chair Rachael Weber has been nominated by the Conservative Party of BC for the Prince George-Mackenzie riding in the next provincial election.

Weber made her intention to run for an MLA spot earlier this year on social media.

“I am honoured to be the Conservative Candidate for Prince George-Mackenzie,” says Weber.

“Rachael’s experience in a leadership role on her community’s school board has given her the tools to be a great MLA and a leader in a Conservative government,” said Conservative Party of British Columbia Leader MLA John Rustad.

- Advertisement -

“I believe in being straightforward about tough decisions, and standing up for constituents — That’s why I’m choosing to run with John Rustad and his Conservative Party of British Columbia team,” says Weber.

Weber was elected SD 57 Board Chair in November of 2022. She has been with the school board since January of 2022, after winning the seat for the designated Mackenzie trustee in a by-election.