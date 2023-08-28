Prince George fire crews say 50 businesses were impacted from residual damage related to last week’s explosion on Dominion Street – nine buildings had their windows blown out.

The section of Dominion Street between 4th and 5th Avenue remains closed to vehicles and pedestrians while the RCMP continue their investigation.

UNBC has assessed the damage in relation to the Wood Innovation Research Lab, which is considered extensive.

Total damage estimates from the explosion are being assessed as fire crews are no longer on site.

In a release, deputy fire chief, Clayton Sheen, thanked crews, and other teams at the City and the RCMP for their collaboration and support during the complex response.

“All the divisions worked together last week on what was a larger than normal fire event. We appreciate the hard work of our crews and the RCMP and other responders,” Deputy chief Sheen said. “On behalf of everyone at the City we’re also sending our best wishes to our fellow staff member Victoria on a speedy recovery.”

The cause is still unknown while the investigation is ongoing.