One of the three people injured from last week’s explosion in downtown Prince George has been moved out of the ICU in Vancouver.

According to a Facebook post, Victoria Mcgivern was transferred to the hospital’s burn unit in that city.

She is expected to be assessed and seen by a doctor today (Monday).

The post went on to say the only thing Victoria and family are waiting for in Prince George is an available bed.

Victoria’s Go Fund Me page, which is to aid in her recovery has raised over $85,000 since it was launched.