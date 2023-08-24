Listen Live

McBride RCMP looking for couple who visited PG

By Brendan Pawliw
RCMP Cruiser (photo from my nechako valley now staff)

A McBride couple who last stayed at a Prince George Airbnb have been reported missing by the RCMP.

Anie Shelia Charlescat has been reported missing by police. Photo supplied by McBride RCMP.

According to police, they were advised that 46-year-old Anie Sheila Charlescat and 36-year-old Rachid Ait-Oublelaid were missing earlier this month.

They were last known to be at their accommodations in Prince George from August 1st to 5th and were possibly hiking in the McBride area during this time.

Both were believed to have been travelling in a 2023 Toyota Rav4 with Alberta license plate A73912.

Rachid Ait-Oublelaid is the second person who went missing according to police. Photo supplied by McBride RCMP

The rental car was due back at Vancouver International Airport but has not been returned.

Charlescat is five-foot-six inches tall with black hair and brown eyes while Ait-Oublelaid is a French citizen five-feet-nine inches with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP.

