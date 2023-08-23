Additional firefighters from Mexico, South Africa, and Australia are joining the 3,500 other personnel fighting fires across BC.

That is according to Minister of Forests Bruce Ralston, who said 100 from Mexico from just arrived, and “in the following days South African and Australian personnel will arrive to assist in firefighting efforts.”

652 municipal firefighters from 108 departments across BC have also joined the fight.

Ralston and Bowinn Ma, Minster of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness, both strongly called on people to listen to evacuation orders when they are given.

“Evacuation orders must be followed – they are not suggestions, they are the law,” Ma said.

While the wildfire outlook is better than it was a week ago, Ma said situations can rapidly change across the province and people need to stay alert.

There are 374 fires burning across BC right now, 130 of them are in the Prince George Fire Centre.

1,751,435 hectares have been burned in BC this year.