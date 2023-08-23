Cooler and wetter weather is helping firefighters make some progress in battling wildfires in southern B-C.

Officials in the Kelowna area say they believe they’ve turned the corner in fighting the blaze threatening the city.

In the Shuswap area, heavy smoke continues to prevent the use of water bombers.

And officials say hundreds of people who have remained in their homes should evacuate.

Premier David Eby says the evacuation orders are to save lives both of local residents and first responders, who may have to go into what he calls the “jaws of the fire” to rescue people.

In the Northwest Territories, a giant wildfire remains about 15 kilometres from

Yellowknife.

But officials say the threat remains, and residents will be blocked from returning to their homes.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire