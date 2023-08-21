Each week, you will have a chance to win one of our amazing Northern BC Summer Prizes!

$1,000 Cash Give Away

Enter our WEEK 8 contest for your chance to win this weeks AMAZING Prize Pack:

One (1) -$1, 000 CASH

One (1) – PWB Prize Pack

Total Value – $1, 250

8 weeks of contesting! 8 amazing prizes! 8 lucky winners! You could be one!

- Advertisement -

Thank you to our fabulous sponsors!

The lucky winner will be announced Monday, August 28th!



Complete the form below to ENTER!