Two projects in the Nechako Lakes are receiving $50,000 each from CNC’s Research Forest Society.

The Stellat’en First Nation will launch a new multi-year project to reduce densities and increase foraging opportunities in a 40-hectare pine monoculture near Fraser Lake.

“There was a great response to the legacy fund this year,” shared Carl Pollard, CNC Research Forest Manager. “Although we wish the society could fund all proposed projects, we are very pleased to support the creative and collaborative community projects submitted by School District 91 and the Stellat’en First Nation.”

In addition, School District 91 is set to use their portion of the funding to build an educational trail system within W.L. McLeod Wetland in Vanderhoof.

“The wetland is situated next to the Nechako River and two schools, which makes it the perfect spot for school and community-based education,” said Darren Carpenter, career and trades programs coordinator at SD91. “The trail would be accessible to K-12 students from Vanderhoof and Saik’uz First Nation, CNC students, community residents, and tourists.”

The trail is expected to have a minimal impact on the environment by using boardwalks and viewing platforms in its design.

Since launching in 2019, the legacy fund at CNC has provided $290,000 to projects across Northern BC.