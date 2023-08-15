For the second consecutive year, the Lheidli T’enneh First Nation has teamed up with a local sports organization for National Truth and Reconciliation Day.

On September 30th, the Prince George Kodiaks will be wearing special yellow jerseys during the game against the Okanagan Sun.

During their final home game of the BC Football Conference regular season, the junior football team will become the Lheidli T’enneh Kodiaks and Chief Dolleen Logan told the media today (Tuesday) the event is all about inspiring Indigenous youth.

“It’s important to acknowledge the game to the kids. It is all about the kids and getting them to come out and play even if it’s in their own backyard. Eventually, they can work their way up to playing with a school team. It is letting them know it is there.”

- Advertisement -

“Everyone knows Clifford Quaw number twenty-six, now they know him as Clifford Quaw – it’s all about the games should have been playing with their names and to be able to play and have fun in a safe space.”

Logan is also of the opinion the action-packed day that is planned, could be one for the history books.

“The lineup and everything they have planned for that day gives me chills. Someone asked me if we are going to be trailblazers for this and I kind of hope we are. We hope it will spread across Canada.”

Kodiaks President Craig Briere stated that the occasion presents them with an opportunity to reach a new demographic.

“Really, the Kodiaks organization as a whole we are here to develop young people and we really want to use this as a vehicle to inspire Indigenous youth to have a team of their own and to one day may be able to wear a Kodiaks jersey.”

“What a better way to represent that is by handing off something to a young person at the end of the game so they have something to go home with, be proud of, and have some young men to emulate.”

Last year, the Lheidli T’enneh partnered with the BCHL’s Prince George Spruce Kings on an Indigenous-themed jersey designed by Clayton Gauthier.

The jerseys were worn during the Spruce Kings’ home opener against the Vernon Vipers.

In addition, the athletics department at UNBC unveiled the now wildly-popular Indigenous-themed jerseys for its basketball and soccer programs in the fall of 2021.

The Timberwolves became the first college or university athletic program in Canada to unveil an alternate logo and jersey designed by an Indigenous artist, which was Trevor Angus.