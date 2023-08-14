Most of the Province south of Quensel is under a heat warning or a special weather statement for a heat wave.

Some areas of the Interior, such as Kamloops and Lytton are expected to reach over 40 degrees today. (Monday)

Prince George is expected to miss the worst of the wave, with only Wednesday forecasted to reach the 30 degree mark.

Temperatures are expected to be about eight degrees above seasonal temperatures throughout the day.

“One reason why we’re not looking at heat warnings here compared to other parts of the province, is we’re getting some relief in the overnight hours, where we’re getting our lows falling below 14, 16 degrees, cooling off almost into the single digits,” said Environment Canada Meteorologist Brennan Allen.

“That is fairly normal for this time of year, where we start to lose some of that daylight, as we work our way through the middle portion of August.”

Allen said during the heat wave that brought temperatures into the 40s in late June and early July in 2021, the heat sustained throughout the nights.

“We’re not quite seeing that in this part of the province,” Allen added.

“However, further south towards the Lower Mainland, where there’s a little bit more humidity in the air, for example near Vancouver, those overnight low temperatures are staying into the mid and upper teens.”

Allen said much like the heat dome of 2021, the atmosphere is thicker than normal, but the days aren’t long enough for the same heat to build up.