A 27-year-old Prince George man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for a dozen years in connection to a Pulp Mill Road homicide dating back to April of 2021.

David McLeod was sentenced in Prince George Court yesterday (Wednesday) for the second-degree murder of Jacob Larsen according to the BC Prosecution Service.

In addition, the Prosecution Service also confirmed McLeod received concurrent terms of seven and five years respectively on two aggravated assault charges in connection to his wife, Hope McLeod and mutual friend, Reed Jackson.

Police were called to a residence on the 1100 block of PG Pulp Mill Road just before 5am on the 10th of that month (April 2021).

When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim deceased inside the residence.