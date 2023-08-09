B-C’s chief health officer says vaccines coming this fall will likely cope with the latest strain of COVID-19 making the rounds.

Doctor Bonnie Henry says E-G-5 is a subvariant of the Omicron strain, and has been circulating in the province since June.

Doctor Henry adds there has been no major increase in the number of COVID cases diagnosed.

She states the province is working on delivering COVID and flu vaccinations at the same time this fall, to make it much simpler to get both.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire