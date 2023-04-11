Another trip to Prince George is on the horizon for BC’s Premier.
David Eby will be speaking during the sold-out 2023 COFI Convention, which kicks off tomorrow and runs until Friday from the Conference and Civic Centre.
Eby will also be joined by fellow delegates like Forests Minister Bruce Ralston and Resource, Land, and Water Stewardship Representative Nathan Cullen.
Additional speakers also include:
- Regional Chief Terry Teegee, BC Assembly of First Nations, on where we are at and where we are headed on the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People Act
- A Reality Check session with David Elstone, Managing Director Spar Tree Group
David Coletto, CEO and Founding Partner, Abacus Data on the New World and New Public Expectations of British Columbians and Canadians.
- An expert panel on the topic, Supply Chain Reality Check: Building Sustainable, Resilient Networks
- A discussion of The Future of Work and Sustainable Jobs
How the industry is Digitizing Solutions for BC and the World in Forestry
- A session with industry CEOs
- A dialogue about New Approaches to Land Use Planning in BC
- A panel of leaders on How BC can Win Market Share in a Carbon Constrained World
- A discussion of Carbon and Timber: Competition or Collaboration?