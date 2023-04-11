Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsProvincial government to provide more financial aid to students
News

Provincial government to provide more financial aid to students

By Brendan Pawliw
Photo of the BC Legislature

Post-secondary students in BC will soon have access to increased financial aid, and additional flexible repayment terms to make education and skills training more accessible.

“Access to finances shouldn’t be a barrier to preparing for an in-demand career in B.C. This is an immediate-term action to make education more accessible, as we continue the work on our medium-term plans to review the post-secondary funding model and expand the BC Access Grant,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills.

Starting in August, financial assistance available will increase from $110 to $220 per week for single students and from $140 to $280 per week for those with dependents.

In addition, students applying for student financial assistance will automatically be considered for the BC Access Grant, which provides as much as $4,000 per year for those with middle and low incomes at public post-secondary institutions.

- Advertisement -

Furthermore, the government will change student loan repayment terms to align with the federal government’s Repayment Assistance Program.

It is increasing the income level from $25,000 to $40,000 under which a student does not have to repay their loan, with the amount indexed to inflation. The maximum monthly repayment amount will be lowered from 20% to 10% of household income.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

You may also like



In The News