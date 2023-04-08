There has been a change o plans when it comes to a curtailment at Cariboo Pulp & Paper in Quesnel.

The company announced in early February that there would be two one month shutdowns with the first one scheduled for mid-April to mid-May.

Joyce Wagenaar, Director of Communications with West Fraser, goes over the new plan.

“Our plan for the mill is now to stop production for May and use that time for our annual maintenance outage. Due to the current fibre supply challenge, it will be a slightly longer outage than in previous years.”

Wagenaar says this will reduce the impact on employees.

“Maintenance work will be performed by a combination of contractors and mill employees. As a result, we have ben able to mitigate the entire impact on affected employees through alternative work assignments an vacation scheduling.”

As for a planned one month shutdown in the third quarter of this year, Wagenaar says they will continue to assess the fibre supply outlook and provide an update in the fall.

–Files by George Henderson, My Cariboo Now