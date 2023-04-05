The BC Wildfire Service is conducting a pair of operations in the Prince George-Vanderhoof area.

Phase 1 of treatment activities at Pidherny Recreation Site is now complete and the lower parking lot has been reopened to public access.

However, with work still active in the area, recreationists are urged to be extra cautious while using the trails.

In addition, a grass burn for the Tachie Highway Corridor near Fort Saint James is getting underway today (Wednesday).

It is expected to reduce fire hazards and protect BC Hydro infrastructure, which supplies utilities to nearby communities.

The burns will be conducted between the Logan Forest Service Road and Binche. Smoke may be visible from Fort Saint James, Binche, and Tachie.

Burning will proceed intermittently between April and May.