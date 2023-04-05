Updated Story 4:00 PM

Power has been restored to over 26 hundred residents in Fort Saint James following a motor vehicle incident.

The majority of customers left in the dark were located south of Tachie Road.

The BC RCMP confirmed to Vista Radio, that a single-vehicle crash occurred just before noon on Tuesday, south of Kenner Road along Highway 27.

Police say a black Ford Expedition struck and damaged the power pole but was not blocking traffic.

- Advertisement -

No injuries were reported.

Original Story 8:55 AM

A motor vehicle accident has led to a sizeable power outage in Fort Saint James this morning (Wednesday).

According to BC Hydro, 26 hundred customers are currently in the dark. The vast majority of customers without power are south of Tachie Road.

Crews are on-site and the estimated time frame to have power restored is 2:30 pm.