The provincial government is rolling out a new staffing model for nurses that they say will help with patient care.

The main focus is on a nurse-to-patient care model, which would be the first of its kind in Canada.

Ratios will be one-to-one for critical care patients, one nurse for every two mental health patients, one-to-three for specialized care patients, and four-to-one for palliative care patients.

“This new staffing model will transform the way people are cared for by nurses as they will spend more dedicated time with patients,” said Premier David Eby in a release.

- Advertisement -

“We also know that staffing shortages and public-health crises have significantly increased the volume of work that nurses do every day. To recognize that, our supports for nurses have also significantly increased, so nurses can focus on what they do best – care for people.”

To support the model, the Ministry of Health will also be working with the Nurses’ Bargaining Association to develop a national and international recruitment strategy and retention strategy.

The government will be spending $750 million over three years to help implement the model.

–Files by Josiah Spyker, My East Kootenay Now