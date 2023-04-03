Much like the bears, motorcycles are slowly making their way out of hibernation and will be more visible on our roads and highways.

Today (Monday), the BC Highway Patrol reminded bikers and motorists of the importance of sharing the road as the weather continues to warm up.

“Motorcycles make up 3.5% of insured vehicles on BC’s roads, yet they make up 10% of total roadway fatalities. On average, 40 riders are killed in 22-hundreds crashes involving motorcycles on our roads each year,” added Cst. Mike Moore, Media Relations Officer.

Motorcycle riders are required to wear the proper helmet as well as keep their feet placed on the foot pegs or floorboards.

- Advertisement -

Seating violations of any kind will result in impoundment and will also be treated as stunt-riding.

“Bikers should also wear highly visible gear including jacket, pants, gloves, and riding boots. Choose clothing that has fluorescent material and reflective striping. Double your awareness at intersections and visual contact with all other road users is a must,” added Moore.

Other safety tips include:

Wear an approved helmet. DOT, Snell or ECE-approved helmets are now law in BC. Ensure you display proper labels in order to avoid being checked by the police. Look for an expiry date and update your helmet if necessary;

Always carry out a visual inspection of the motorcycle (Tires, oil levels, brakes, gas);

Ensure your motorcycle adheres to all the safety standards set out in the BC Motor Vehicle Act Regulations: are handlebars at the correct height, are noise levels from the mufflers 89 dB or less, for example;

Always respect speed limits and where needed, adjust your speed for the conditions and when approaching road curves in order to negotiate them properly.

Drivers sharing the road with motorcycles can help prevent a crash by following these easy tips:

