A 66-year-old Prince George man is facing charges after assaulting a police officer.

According to the RCMP, an officer with the BC Highway Patrol conducted a traffic stop just after 11 am on March 25th at the intersection of Highway 97 North and 10th Avenue.

During the incident, the suspected driver exited the vehicle and began assaulting the officer. A short time later, three members of the public came to his aid and help him gain control of the man.

All three remained with the suspect until officers arrived and placed him under arrest.

“We would like to extend our gratitude to these individuals for their actions in this situation,” stated Inspector Darren Woroshelo, Officer in Charge of Northern B.C. Highway Patrol.

“They undoubtedly prevented further injury from happening to our police officer, while risking their own safety to do so.”

The officer was taken to hospital for the treatment of his injuries.

Robert Charles Waite is charged with aggravated assault and two counts of assaulting a peace officer.

Waite was released back into the community and will appear in court at a later date.