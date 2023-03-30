A pair of businesses in the north are finalists for a Small Business BC Award.

Vanderhoof’s Speckled Sow Butchery and the Wall to Wall-Renovate, Recycle and Restore in Prince George are on the shortlist for the Business Impact Award.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Small Business BC Awards with 613 nominations across 84 communities.

The organization is offering a $40,000 prize pool for this year’s awards, with $10,000 going to the winner of each category.

All winners will be announced at their in-person awards gala on June 2nd.