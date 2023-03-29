Foster parents and caregivers throughout the province are getting financial support through increases in payments for children in foster care.

These monthly payments are part of an $84.9 million investment from Budget 2023 to the Ministry of Children and Family Development to boost monthly caregiver rates.

The ministry says the payments will go to children in foster, kinship, and out-of-care placements, with the increases going up as much as 47 percent to provide food, clothing, and transportation.

Caregivers will be getting up to 36 percent more through the payments, according to the province.

Mitzi Dean, Minister of Children and Family Development says the boost in payments is crucial to continue delivering more homes for children to thrive.

“We depend on caregivers to offer the bedrock of safety and security needed for children and youth to move from vulnerability to strength,” says Dean.

“Boosting payments is part of working together toward a brighter future for these children and youth.”

The province adds that the rate of caregivers caring for children aged 11 and younger will go from $1,024 to $1,465, with those who care for children between the ages of 12 and 18 getting their rate increased from $1,124 and $1,655.

These increases will come into effect on April 1.

– with files from Hussam Elghussein. My Comox Valley Now staff