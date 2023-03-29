Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsPolice in Vanderhoof looking into lumber company theft
FeaturedNews

Police in Vanderhoof looking into lumber company theft

By Brendan Pawliw
Snapshot provided by Vanderhoof RCMP

An early morning break, enter and theft is under investigation by the Vanderhoof RCMP.

According to police it happened between 3:00 and 4:30 am yesterday (Tuesday) after a spool of conduit wire and a loose roll of tech cable, with a value of $5000 was taken from a lumber company along Highway 16.

Snapshot provided by Vanderhoof RCMP

Video surveillance shows three suspects in a black dodge truck leaving the business with the property.

Police say the vehicle appears to have a burnt-out front right fog light and broken left rear tail light.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vanderhoof detachment.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

You may also like



In The News